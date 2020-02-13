These Games Are Key – Tottenham Hotspur Star Aware of Importance

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies is making no bones about the fact that Spurs have a key run of games coming up and need to be 100 per cent at it.



Jose Mourinho's side have risen up to sixth in the Premier League table on the back of two wins and one draw in their last three league games.













Tottenham travel to Aston Villa this weekend before then playing top half of the table sides Chelsea and Wolves before February draws to a close – and Davies knows the games are crucial.



“We’ve a key run of matches coming up and we’ll need to be 100 per cent ready for them”, Davies told his club's official site.





The Lilywhites brought in Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes in January and Davies has reported that the duo have settled down well to life in north London.







“We’re winning games, and that’s most important. We’ve a couple of new faces in now, they’ve started well.



"We’ve got to stick to the principles the gaffer sets out and perform as a team.”





Tottenham have not been beaten in any competition for over a month now, since losing at home to league leaders Liverpool.

