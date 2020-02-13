This About Us Is Massively Under-rated – Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff believes that the togetherness the team possess is a hugely under-rated quality and thinks its power was shown by the Magpies' FA Cup win over Oxford United.



The Magpies gave up a two-goal lead in their FA Cup replay against the U's at the start of February, but Steve Bruce's side held their nerve, with Allan Saint-Maximin finding the winner for his side late in extra time, after the match had ended in a 2-2 draw in normal time.













Longstaff, who netted the opener at Oxford, feels the togetherness within the Newcastle team meant that when the going got tough at the League One side, the Magpies fought even harder.



The midfielder also stressed that he feels the unity within the camp is an often under-rated quality.





“I think it’s a massively under-rated quality, the togetherness we’ve got", Longstaff told the Shields Gazette.







“When things do start going bad, we always stick together, we’re together as a group, and I think that’s probably one of the best things you can have as a side. We’re going to fight for each other.



“When one person’s down, we’re going to gather round them. That showed again. When it got to 2-2, it could easily have crumbled.





"Probably a lot of people thought it would have, but it was the complete opposite and we’ve got on to win the game and Maxi’s scored a great goal. Everyone’s over the moon to get through.”



Newcastle's reward for progressing in the FA Cup is a tie against Championship leaders West Brom at the Hawthorns in early March.



Before then, Steve Bruce's side have Premier League fixtures against Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Burnley to tackle.

