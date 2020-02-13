Turkish Giants Plotting Talks With Arsenal To Keep Hold of Player

Follow @insidefutbol





Besiktas are set to hold talks with Premier League giants Arsenal in an attempt to extend midfielder Mohamed Elneny's loan for another year.



Turkish top-flight club Besiktas signed 27-year-old midfielder Elneny from Arsenal on a season-long loan last summer, with an option to buy included.













The Egyptian international has been a regular in the Black Eagles' starting eleven and with fellow defensive midfielder Atiba Hutchinson nearing the end of his career, the Turkish giants are keen on retaining the Arsenal loanee.



While Besiktas have an option to sign Elneny on a permanent basis for a fee in the region of €18m, they are claimed to be not in a position to meet the price.





However, the Turkish giants are set to have discussions with Arsenal in an attempt to convince them to sign off on another loan deal, according to Turkish daily Sabah.







Sergen Yalcin, who recently took charge as coach, is also said to have given the green light to the move to keep Elneny.



Club officials are set to sit down with the Gunners for discussions with the hopes of convincing them to agree on another loan deal for Elneny.





However, Besiktas are also considering alternatives for the former Basel midfielder, in case their attempts end in vain.

