13/02/2020 - 10:39 GMT

We Can’t Pat Ourselves On Back – Former Leeds Star Says Beating Bristol City Essential

 




Tony Dorigo has stressed the importance of Leeds United picking up all three points at home against Bristol City on Saturday.

Leeds earned a creditable point at Brentford on Tuesday night and Fulham’s failure to get a win at Millwall on Wednesday night means the Whites are still second in the league table on goal difference.  


 



The Whites have managed to keep their place in the automatic promotion spots despite winning two of their last eleven Championship games and Dorigo insisted that it is not time for them to celebrate a point at Brentford.

The former Leeds star stressed the importance of the home game against Bristol City on Saturday and the need for the Whites to get back to winning ways.
 


He believes the performance at Brentford can be used as a building block for Leeds to move forward, but says three points at Elland Road on Saturday is almost a necessity now.



Dorigo said on LUTV: “At no point we should pat ourselves at the back and thinking what a great job we have done.

“No, we haven’t.
 


“The job now is Saturday and certainly this point could look good but Bristol City is a huge game and it is three points and that is the focus now.

“But I think the Brentford performance is certainly a building block for that game on Saturday.”

Leeds beat Bristol City 3-1 away from home earlier in the season in their first game of the campaign.
 