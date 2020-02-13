We’re Full of Beans, Bristol City Boss Warns Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has hailed the Robins' upcoming opponents Leeds United as a fantastic team, but insists his side will be full of beans when they visit Elland Road.



The Robins hosted Phillip Cocu's Derby County in the Championship on Wednesday and registered a 3-2 win, courtesy of goals from Nahki Wells, Filip Benkovic and Famara Diedhiou.













With an away trip to Leeds coming up on Saturday, Bristol City manager Johnson is aware of his side's chances opportunity to go level on points with Marcelo Bielsa's team, which he feels not many would have predicted some time ago.



However, the 38-year-old is respectful of the Yorkshire-based side and hailed them as a fantastic team ahead of Bristol City's trip to Elland Road.





While he is aware of the threat posed by Leeds, Johnson believes the Robins will be high on confidence going into the game, having registered a 3-2 win over Derby on Wednesday.







"It is all to play for [in the promotion race] isn't it?" Johnson told Robins TV.



"I know the results have been indifferent in terms of above us over the last couple of days, but we have won our game, we have done our bit.





"We go to Leeds with the potential of winning the game and going level on points.



"Five or six weeks ago, I don't think many people would have believed that was possible.



"Of course, we respect Leeds, they are a fantastic side, but we are going there full of beans and we will give it a right go."



Bristol City hosted Leeds in their first game of the league season and were handed a 3-1 defeat, with Andreas Weimann scoring the consolation goal for the Robins.

