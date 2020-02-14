Bristol City Have Perfect Away Approach, Former Leeds United Star Warns

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Parker has admitted that Bristol City are capable of hurting teams on their travels, as the Robins prepare to take on Leeds United at Elland Road.



Leeds roll out the red carpet to welcome Lee Johnson's men on Saturday as the two teams prepare to do battle in the Championship.













While Leeds will start as big favourites to secure all three points, their form slump means that victory for Bristol City would see them draw level on points with the Whites in the Championship.



Johnson has led his team to eight victories on the road in the league this season, the same amount Leeds have managed, while the Robins have also lost a game fewer than the Whites.





And Parker admits that Bristol City away from home pose a threat.







"It's not a shabby away record at all, it's pretty decent", Parker said on LUTV.



"They do commit bodies forward which is [perfect] for an away team.





"If they can soak up the pressure, they have forward thinking players with the energy and the skill level to go and hurt teams.



"That is what they have done so far this year."



Leeds have lost three times at Elland Road in the league this season, but they have only conceded on 13 occasions and Bristol City will likely have to be at their best to breach the Whites' backline.



