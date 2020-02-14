Chelsea Had Hakim Ziyech Deal Framework In Place Last Year

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea had the framework of a deal in place with Ajax for Hakim Ziyech before Christmas, but the Dutch champions were unwilling to lose one of their top players in the winter transfer window, according to The Athletic.



The Blues have confirmed the impending arrival of the winger this summer after agreeing on a deal worth €40m, which could rise to €44m, with Ajax.













Chelsea have so far declined to confirm that whether a contract has been agreed with the player, but Ziyech is expected to make the move.



The Blues could have signed the winger in the winter transfer window and it has been claimed that a deal was as good as done.





Chelsea and Ajax had the framework of the deal in place in December for Ziyech’s move to Stamford Bridge.







But the Dutch champions declined to sell the Moroccan in the middle of the season in the Eredivisie and the Europa League.



Chelsea resisted securing short term options in the winter window and were prepared to wait to get the deal over the line for Ziyech.





Talks between the two clubs resumed this week and an agreement was reached for Ziyech to move to Chelsea in the summer.



Chelsea have been scouting the winger for over three years and would have moved for him last summer if not for the transfer ban imposed by FIFA.

