Chelsea Linked With Lazio Midfielder

Chelsea are in the mix for the signature of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer transfer window.



The Blues have started their summer shopping early this year and have already secured the signature of winger Hakim Ziyech for a fee of €40m from Ajax.













They have not spent any money in the last two windows and that has left Chelsea with a considerable budget for recruiting players at the end of the season.



Frank Lampard is believed to be eyeing midfield reinforcements and are considering making a move for the player in Serie A in the summer.





According to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, they are in the transfer chase for Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic.







The Serbian has long been linked with a move away from Lazio and several clubs are again expected to try and sign him in the summer.



Chelsea have a good relationship with his agent Mateja Kezman, who is a former Blue, and are hopeful of leveraging the relationship to sign the midfielder.





Milinkovic-Savic has also been identified by Inter as one of their potential signings during the summer transfer window.



Paris Saint-Germain failed with a €60m bid for the Serbian last summer and could rekindle their interest in him in the coming months.

