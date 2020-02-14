XRegister
26 October 2019

14/02/2020 - 20:06 GMT

Chelsea Linked With Lazio Midfielder

 




Chelsea are in the mix for the signature of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer transfer window.

The Blues have started their summer shopping early this year and have already secured the signature of winger Hakim Ziyech for a fee of €40m from Ajax.  


 



They have not spent any money in the last two windows and that has left Chelsea with a considerable budget for recruiting players at the end of the season.

Frank Lampard is believed to be eyeing midfield reinforcements and are considering making a move for the player in Serie A in the summer.
 


According to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, they are in the transfer chase for Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic.



The Serbian has long been linked with a move away from Lazio and several clubs are again expected to try and sign him in the summer.

Chelsea have a good relationship with his agent Mateja Kezman, who is a former Blue, and are hopeful of leveraging the relationship to sign the midfielder.
 


Milinkovic-Savic has also been identified by Inter as one of their potential signings during the summer transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain failed with a €60m bid for the Serbian last summer and could rekindle their interest in him in the coming months.
 