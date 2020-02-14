XRegister
26 October 2019

14/02/2020 - 22:46 GMT

Chelsea Linked With Swoop For Liverpool Tracked Sandro Tonali

 




Chelsea are eyeing a move for Liverpool tracked Sandro Tonali in the summer as a potential replacement for Jorginho.

The teenage Brescia midfielder is considered to be one of the brightest young talents in Italian football and several clubs are set to chase his signature at the end of the season.  


 



Almost all the top Italian clubs – Inter, Juventus and Napoli amongst them– are interested in landing Tonali and he has also been attracting the interest of Premier League giants.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have been keeping tabs on him and it has now been claimed that even Chelsea have rekindled their interest in the young midfielder.
 


According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Blues are considering signing the 19-year-old as a potential replacement for Jorginho in the summer.



The Chelsea midfielder’s agent has been making noises about a potential departure at the end of the season and has said that his client could find it hard to say no to Juventus.

Chelsea are aware of the situation and are already targeting Tonali as a replacement for the midfielder.
 


Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the youngster and Brescia have made it clear that they want a fee in the region of €50m to €60m for the teenager in the summer.
 