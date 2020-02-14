Don’t Know If Ianis Hagi Will Start In These Types of Games – Former Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Stephen Craigan believes Ianis Hagi could be the answer for Rangers in tight games as he can unlock defences with his ability on the ball, but is unsure if Steven Gerrard will start him in big matches.



Rangers signed the attacking midfielder on loan with an option to buy in the winter transfer window and he has already made an impact with a goal against Hibernian.













The Glasgow giants are hopeful that the 21-year-old will make a significant impact in the second half of the season for the club.



Craigan admits that he likes the look of the attacking midfielder and believes his ability on the ball can make him an asset for Rangers when they are trying to break down defensive sides.





He feels Steven Gerrard might not play him in the big games but thinks against tight defences, Hagi’s ability on the ball can be the answer for the Glasgow giants.







Craigan said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “I like him. He has got the ability.



“I just like how he receives the ball, how he drifts about the pitch and he picks up good spaces.





“He is a young man trying to make his way in the game and I think he will suit Rangers, particularly at Ibrox, when the game is condensed and compact and teams are sitting in and are really defensive.



“He looks like that he has got that little pass in him and a little bit of magic and move the ball and make something happen.



“I wonder whether in the bigger games whether Steven Gerrard will put him in or go with a kind of more athletic of a midfield.



“But certainly in the tight games, he looks like someone who can unlock the door.”



Hagi started in Rangers’ 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock and it remains to be seen whether he makes the starting eleven against Livingston on Saturday.

