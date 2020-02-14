Feed Off It – Aberdeen Star Gives Message To Team-mates Ahead of Celtic Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Aberdeen striker Curtis Main has told his team-mates they need to feed off the Pittodrie crowd when they play host to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.



Derek McInnes' men have only won six of their 12 Premiership clashes at home this season and were thumped 4-0 at Pittodrie by Celtic in October.













The 27-year-old knows well the kind of challenge that awaits his side, but insists that if his team can manage to feed off the energy from inside the ground, it can drive Aberdeen on.



“The fans' support can help", Main was quoted as saying by his club's official site.





"We look forward to it. Being at home we hope the fans can drive us on from start to finish. It is going to be a tough game but if we can feed off any energy from inside the stadium it is always going to help."







Main concedes the fact that his side might have to defend for long periods of the game, and as such insists that the few chances the home side get need to be converted to goals.



“We have got to stay alert. We might be defending for long periods of time which you have to accept. We have got to be ready to take chances whenever they come."





Aberdeen scored a morale-boosting 3-1 win away at Hamilton on Tuesday night and managed the keep Rangers at bay for 90 minutes when they drew 0-0 at Ibrox at the start of the month.

