26 October 2019

14/02/2020 - 12:32 GMT

Gary McAllister Told Me This – Former Top Flight Star Reveals Message On Rangers Talent

 




Stephen Craigan has revealed what Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister said to him about young centre-back George Edmundson.

Rangers signed the centre-back from Oldham Athletic last summer and he has not been a regular in the team, having to wait for his opportunities amid competition from Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic and Filip Helander.


 



He scored against Hibernian last week and also played in the Scottish Cup clash against Hamilton, but was on the bench in Rangers’ defeat at Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

Craigan revealed a conversation he had with McAllister about the 22-year-old defender and explained that Rangers rate the centre-back very highly.
 


He insisted that Rangers believe that Edmundson has all the attributes to go on and become a top defender in the future.



Craigan said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “He is a young man coming into the game.

“I remember speaking to Gary McAllister about him and he said we think he is going to be a really top player.
 


“He has got all the ingredients to be a top centre-half and he is just going to trying drip feed him in and get him used to playing in big games and dealing with bigger expectations.”

Edmundson faces a battle to nail down a starting spot in central defence at Rangers, but will hope to clock more game time over the remaining months of the season.
 