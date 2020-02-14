He’s Under Radar, It Worries Me – Former Leeds Man On Bristol City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has admitted he is worried about Bristol City midfielder Niclas Eliasson as he has gone under the radar.



Leeds are preparing to play host to Lee Johnson's Bristol City side at Elland Road on Saturday as they bid to return to winning ways in the Championship.













The Whites have wobbled over the last ten games in the league and as a result Bristol City would draw level on points with them if they can score a victory at Elland Road.



Parker has been analysing the threat that Bristol City pose and the former defender is wary of Swede Eliasson.





He believes the effective left-footer has gone under the radar this season and admits that when such things happen if makes him extra concerned.







"We need to be very wary of him [Eliasson]. He's kind of gone under the radar", Parker said on LUTV.



"When players like that do go under the radar they kind of worry me a little bit more because people don't speak about them and you don't know their strengths and weaknesses.





"With him he is a very attacking minded player, predominantly left footed but he can go both ways", the former White added.



Eliasson has made 28 appearances in the Championship for Bristol City this season and has created 12 goals for his team-mates, while netting three himself.



He came off the bench against Leeds in the first game of the season and created Bristol City's only goal in a 3-1 loss.



