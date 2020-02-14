I Saw Arsenal As Club For Hakim Ziyech – Bundesliga Coach On Chelsea Bound Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Hoffenheim coach Alfred Schreuder has revealed that he felt Arsenal were the Premier League side where Chelsea-bound Hakim Ziyech would have fitted in.



Ajax and Chelsea have reached an agreement over a fee for Ziyech to move to Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window.













Chelsea have agreed to pay a fee of €40m, rising up to €44m, for the winger and are set to welcome him to the club during their pre-season preparations in the summer.



But Hoffenheim coach Schreuder, under whom the winger played at FC Twente, revealed that he always felt Arsenal were the club for Ziyech and believes he could have easily fitted in with the culture at the Emirates.





The Bundesliga boss told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad: “I have always seen Arsenal as the club for him.







“They were the club of Robin van Persie and Mesut Ozil. Beautiful players, where Hakim would have certainly fitted in.”



However, Schreuder insisted that Chelsea are a good club for Ziyech to take the next step for his career.





The Dutchman feels the amount of money the club are committed to spending on him shows that they have done their due diligence on the winger.



“The club have invested a lot of money in him.



“At the top, they scout such an asset in detail.”



Ziyech could play Champions League football at Chelsea next season, something which may not be on the agenda at Arsenal.

