Inter Prepared To Cash In On Everton Target In Summer

Inter are prepared to cash in on Chelsea and Everton target Matias Vecino during the summer transfer window.



Vecino’s future at Inter was subject to much speculation during the winter window and the Nerazzurri were ready to sell for the right price, amid interest from several sides, including Everton.













The Argentine stayed put eventually as Inter refused to move on their asking price, but it has been claimed that he is likely to exit the San Siro at the end of the season.



Inter are planning to let him go in order to make way for more midfield reinforcements and have a price in mind for the midfielder.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Serie A giants are eyeing pocketing a fee worth €25m from Vecino’s departure.







The figure would allow Inter to make a profit on his sale and also add to their transfer budget for the summer.



Napoli have enquired about signing him and Vecino has also been linked with a move to the Premier League.





Chelsea and Everton are claimed to continue to hold an interest in Vecino, but it remains to be seen if either will be prepared to match Inter's asking price.

