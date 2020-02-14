It’s Absolute Bonus For West Ham If This Happens – Former Hammer

Follow @insidefutbol





Former West Ham striker Marlon Harewood believes it would be an absolute bonus for the Hammers if Jarrod Bowen can hit the ground running in the Premier League.



The Hammers signed the 23-year-old from Hull City on deadline day last month and he is yet to make his debut for David Moyes’ side.













In the Championship, Bowen was prolific and scored 16 times in 29 games before he packed his bags to move up to the Premier League with West Ham in the winter transfer window.



West Ham are hopeful that he will add goals to their squad, but Harewood believes it is important that he does not allow his confidence to be affected if he does not make a good start in the top tier.





The former Hammer feels Bowen is a good player who can add a lot to West Ham, but indicated that he will need time to prove himself.







“If Jarrod hits the ground running, that’s an absolute bonus for West Ham”, Harewood told The Athletic.



“But if not then just keep practising on becoming a better player.





“He’s a very good player from what I’ve seen of him and I think he will offer West Ham a bit of pace because that’s what they’re lacking at the minute.”



Bowen is expected to make his debut for West Ham when they return to action to take on Manchester City on 19th February.

