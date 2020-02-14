Knew About Steven Gerrard, Massive Player – Alisson On Liverpool Knowledge Before Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool number 1 Alisson has revealed that the Reds' Champions League win in 2005 and Steven Gerrard were two of his earliest memories of the club.



The 27-year-old has been a linchpin in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side since arriving at the Merseyside-based club from AS Roma in the summer of 2018.













Alisson's rise is considered phenomenal by many as it was only in 2016 that the goalkeeper moved to Europe, joining the Italian side from Brazilian club Internacional.



While his transfer to Liverpool came just two years ago, the Brazilian goalkeeper has revealed that he was well aware of the club growing up and recalled the Champions League final victory in Istanbul in 2005 as one of his earliest memories of the side.





Alisson went on to explain how popular former Liverpool captain Gerrard was in his home country before lifting the lid on his experiences of coming to Anfield as a Roma player in 2018.







"Yes, of course [I knew Liverpool as a child]", Alisson said on LFC Later.



"I think for me, the memory I have is the Champions League 2005, against Milan.





"I think it was a great Milan, I think one of the best teams of all time, so it was a great achievement.



"Then, obviously Gerrard is a massive player that we know in Brazil.



"Then we have Lucas Leiva. He played for Gremio, he is the rival of my former team. He is [a great fellow].



"He played together with my brother in the national team Under-20s.



"So obviously I knew Liverpool. Liverpool are really big, and then I came here, played against [them] and then I saw the atmosphere of Anfield and the quality of the team."



Alisson currently has a contract until the summer of 2024 with the Premier League giants, who could be keen on extending it further soon.

