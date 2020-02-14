Not Sure Filip Helander Has Physicality – Former Scotland Star Backs Nikola Katic

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international midfielder Michael Stewart believes Nikola Katic is the best centre-back partner for Connor Goldson at Rangers because he is unsure about Filip Helander's physicality.



Katic returned to the starting eleven in Rangers’ 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock after Steven Gerrard experimented with George Edmundson in the league and the cup.













Rangers are still missing Helander due to injury and he is expected to be out for another month or so before he can return to the pitch for the Glasgow giants.



However, Stewart believes even after Helander returns, Katic should be the one starting alongside Goldson in the backline for Rangers, due to his physical presence.





He has stressed that the Croatian adds physicality to the Rangers defence, which is an area he feels Helander is lacking in.







The former midfielder feels Goldson and Katic are the best defensive pairing in the Rangers squad at the moment.



Stewart said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “The way Katic has played, his physicality and I think he should be a starter.





“Everybody is going to have dips in their performance, but over the piece, Goldson has been a steady player for Rangers.



“I would look at Goldson and Katic as the two because I know Helander is naturally left-sided, but I am not 100 per cent convinced that physicality is there with him.



“And I think the pairing with Goldson, who equally I don’t think is overly physical and I think Katic is a better partner for him.”



It remains to be seen whether Katic and Goldson continue to feature when Rangers host Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday.

