XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



14/02/2020 - 13:31 GMT

Players Must Take Responsibility – Steven Gerrard

 




Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has insisted that his players need to learn how to take responsibility for their own performances and stressed that the coaching staff cannot do everything for them when they are on the pitch.

The Glasgow giants suffered a major blow in the title race on Wednesday when they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock and it allowed Celtic to go ten points clear at the top of the table.  


 



Gerrard came out and criticised his players after the game and questioned their attitude after a disappointing result that massively dented their chances of winning the league title.

The Rangers boss has stood by his words after the game but stressed that he has also taken responsibility for his side’s performance.
 


He also insisted that Rangers showed their quality in the first half but conceded that his players will need to take responsibility for their performance as the coaches cannot help them when they are on the pitch.



The Rangers boss said in a press conference: “I always try and be honest, at the time I felt like we had really let ourselves down and I took responsibility for the result on the night and I stand by that.

“I still believe we have quality as we showed in the first half of the season.
 


“You have to take criticism and as a group of players, we have to take responsibility.

“The coaching staff can't do everything for us when we step onto the pitch.”

Rangers are aware that they need to beat Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday in order to keep their faint title hopes alive.
 