Players Must Take Responsibility – Steven Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has insisted that his players need to learn how to take responsibility for their own performances and stressed that the coaching staff cannot do everything for them when they are on the pitch.



The Glasgow giants suffered a major blow in the title race on Wednesday when they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock and it allowed Celtic to go ten points clear at the top of the table.













Gerrard came out and criticised his players after the game and questioned their attitude after a disappointing result that massively dented their chances of winning the league title.



The Rangers boss has stood by his words after the game but stressed that he has also taken responsibility for his side’s performance.





He also insisted that Rangers showed their quality in the first half but conceded that his players will need to take responsibility for their performance as the coaches cannot help them when they are on the pitch.







The Rangers boss said in a press conference: “I always try and be honest, at the time I felt like we had really let ourselves down and I took responsibility for the result on the night and I stand by that.



“I still believe we have quality as we showed in the first half of the season.





“You have to take criticism and as a group of players, we have to take responsibility.



“The coaching staff can't do everything for us when we step onto the pitch.”



Rangers are aware that they need to beat Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday in order to keep their faint title hopes alive.

