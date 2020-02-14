XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



14/02/2020 - 16:49 GMT

That’s You Saying It – Jose Mourinho Comments On Danny Rose Claims

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has responded to claims about him not giving ample opportunities to Danny Rose, before the player's departure for Newcastle United on a loan basis in January.

Rose made the move to St James' Park on a loan deal and is looking to clock playing time, having recently come out to state he felt he had a lack of chances under Mourinho compared to the other defenders at the club.


 



The Portuguese tactician though is not on the same page as Rose and insists that the full-back was given chances to shine, pointing to encounters against Liverpool, Olympiacos and Bayern Munich.

Mourinho also took time to cite the instances of Japhet Tanganga and Ryan Sessegnon to highlight the fact that the pattern has been same for most players in the absence of first-choice left-back Ben Davies.
 


“The time he [Davies] was out was a great opportunity for others to play", Mourinho said at a press conference. 



"For Tanganga it was, in the end, the opportunity of a lifetime, he has played already six or seven full matches with the first team.

"For Ryan it was the acceleration of a process. He has played more matches than normally he would do.
 


“Even for Danny Rose it was a great opportunity to play three very important matches.

"He played against Liverpool, he played against Olympiacos, probably the two more important matches we had to play, and against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

"So even for Danny Rose a great opportunity to play three matches and show me what he’s capable to do."

Mourinho was then pushed on whether he was saying that Rose did not take the opportunities handed to him and replied to the press conference: "That's you saying [it]." 

Rose came off the bench in Newcastle's last Premier League game, a 0-0 draw with Norwich City.
 