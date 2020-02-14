These Two Celtic Stars Need Game Time – Former Top Flight Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish Premiership star Stephen Craigan has stressed the need for the Celtic duo of Marian Shved and Vakoun Bayo to receive more game time before they can be properly judged.



Shved impressed in his five-minute cameo in the Scottish Cup against Clyde last weekend, but it was only his third appearance for Celtic this season.













Bayo also caught the eye in a cameo against Clyde and even scored in Celtic’s 3-0 win in the Scottish Cup clash, but he has also been a peripheral figure in Neil Lennon’s squad this season.



Craigan believes the Celtic duo are talented and have the potential to do well for the Scottish champions.





But he feels they need a run of games in the team before they can be properly assessed as it is hard to judge players based on just limited appearances and cameos.







Craigan said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “There’s no doubt that there is a player in Shved.



“But it is getting that game time again. I think with Bayo it is the same.





“They showed little glimpses of potential and what they can do, but unless they get a run of games in the team, [like] someone like [Olivier] Ntcham who has really grown because he's had his game time, it is hard to kind judge those guys.”



Neither player had any part in Celtic’s 5-0 win over Hearts on Wednesday night.

