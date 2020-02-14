This Is What I’d Tell Jose Mourinho About Eric Dier – Martin Keown

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League defender Martin Keown has insisted that it is time for Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier to move into central defence and insists he would give that message to Jose Mourinho.



Dier has been a peripheral figure at Tottenham this season and has only made seven starts in the Premier League in the current campaign.













He has played as a centre-back fleetingly, but has majorly been featuring as a defensive midfielder over recent years and even plays for England in that role.



But Keown believes it is time for Dier to completely convert himself into a central defender and move into the position on a permanent basis.





The former Arsenal star stressed that the 26-year-old has all the attributes to become a top centre-back and just needs to add some urgency to his game to make the position his own.







He wants Tottenham boss Mourinho to urgently move back Dier into his side’s defence.



Keown said on radio station talkSPORT: “Eric Dier is a really good player but he is playing in the wrong position.





“I think it should be playing central defence and I have been saying it for so long.



“If I ever saw a player with all the necessary qualities to play central defence, it was him. He has got power, he has got quick pace and he has got mobility.



“He is very good in possession and it has made him a much better player by playing in midfield, but it is now time not to retire but to move into central defence.



“He needs to do things quicker with a little bit more urgency and don’t be as casual.



“I think there is a very good central defender in there and in fact If was with Mourinho, I’d be saying you have got to play him there.”



Dier has been a major part of Tottenham's progress in recent years and will now be looking to kick on again.

