XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



14/02/2020 - 20:28 GMT

This Is Where We Can Exploit Bristol City – Former Leeds United Star

 




Former Leeds United star Ben Parker believes that though Bristol City have a good record of scoring goals, they leave spaces in between the lines that the Whites can look to exploit on Saturday.

The Robins have managed to score as many as 48 goals in the Championship thus far this season, one goal more than Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds outfit.


 



However, Leeds have boasted a tight defence, conceding the fewest amount of goals in the league, with 30 let in, while Bristol City have conceded 45 times.

Parker, who played for Leeds from 2005 to 2012, insists that defence is an area where the visitors on Saturday can be exploited.
 


Spaces will be created in between the defensive lines and down the flanks, Parker believes, and therefore those will be massive areas to be looked into.



"They've got goals in the team, 48, one more than us, but it's at the other end where I think you can exploit them", Parker told LUTV.

"For whatever reason, more of a collective thing, there are spaces in between the lines and down the sides especially. It is a massive area we can try and exploit.
 


"Against Brentford I thought the way we switched the ball…. if we pass the ball at a tempo, and with our quality as well, we should exploit these spaces."

Leeds met Bristol City in the opening game of the season at Ashton Gate and ran out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Pablo Hernandez, Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison.
 