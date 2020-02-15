Actually We Pay Him For That – Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool Star After Norwich Display

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has commented on Alisson's heroics in goal during the Reds' 1-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road.



The Reds scored the only goal of the game against Norwich in the 78th minute through Sadio Mane to move an astonishing 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.













Norwich's Lukas Rupp broke through Liverpool's offside trap in the first half and, one on one with Alisson, made the choice to pass the ball to team-mate Teemu Pukki.



Alisson was alert and, outstretched, clawed the pass away, preventing Norwich from scoring as Pukki would have been left with a simple finish.





It was a key moment in the match, but Klopp joked that is why Liverpool pay the Brazilian shot-stopper the big money.







Klopp said on Sky Sports: "He helped us so often, it's good, but we pay him for that actually!"



Now 25 points clear, Klopp admitted that he cannot quite believe the lead Liverpool have established at the summit of the Premier League.





"The gap is so insane, I don't really understand it. I'm not smart enough. I've not had that before. It's outstanding, it's so difficult.



"I go back into the changing room and we chat about the things and then I'm like oh, but congratulations. We won the game, another three points", the German tactician added.



Liverpool will now look to recover and prepare for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Atletico Madrid, as they bid to defend their European crown.

