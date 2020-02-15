Alisson Would Have Always Played – Simon Mignolet With No Regrets

Follow @insidefutbol





Simon Mignolet has insisted that he has no regrets over leaving Liverpool and conceded that Alisson is such a great goalkeeper, he would have never received a run of games in the team.



The shot-stopper finally left Liverpool for Club Brugge last summer in a deal worth £6.4m and he has been a certain starter with the Belgian giants this season.













Mignolet was second choice goalkeeper for his last two seasons at Liverpool, initially under Loris Karius and then under Brazil number one Alisson.



The Brazilian is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has been a major part of Liverpool’s successes since he arrived.





Alisson picked up an injury earlier this season which meant Adrian stepped in between the sticks, something which Mignolet would have done if he had stayed at Anfield.







Mignolet though insists he did not make a mistake leaving and replacing Alisson for the time he was out injured would have eventually left him in the same situation he was keen to get away from.



“I know what everyone was thinking, ‘Simon has made a big mistake. He’ll regret leaving Liverpool now.’ But no, that wasn’t the case”, the Belgian told The Athletic.





“I had thought everything through. I could have stayed at Liverpool. I would have played in the domestic cups and in other games if ‘Ali’ [Alisson] got hurt.



“But I also knew that Ali is such a good 'keeper that regardless of how well anyone did while he was out, he would go straight back into the team when he was fit again.



“Yeah, I probably would have played 10 to 15 games this season but then I would have found myself in the same situation as before.



“I wanted to be somewhere where I could be important for the team, both in the dressing room and on the pitch week in, week out.”



Mignolet spent six years at Liverpool and made 204 appearances for the Reds, while he departed with a Champions League winners' medal in his pocket.

