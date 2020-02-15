XRegister
26 October 2019

15/02/2020 - 19:43 GMT

Can Still Take Celtic Right To The Wire – Rangers Star

 




Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson still believes the Gers can take Celtic to the wire in the chase for the Scottish Premiership title. 

Steven Gerrard has seen his side's results slump since the start of the second half of the season in Scotland and from having the destiny of the title in their own hands, Rangers are now ten points behind Celtic, albeit with a game in hand.


 



Many have written off Rangers' chances of overhauling Celtic, but Goldson, who knows his side cannot afford further slip-ups, thinks the Bhoys can be pushed all the way.

The centre-back said on Rangers TV: "We just need to concentrate on the next 90 minutes and make sure we win the game of football because we know what position we're in and we can't have many more slip-ups that we have had recently.
 


"We know also that if we win games of football then it's going to go right to the wire and that's all we can do at the minute", he added.



Rangers had been due to host Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday, but bad weather has seen the fixture pushed back 24 hours.

Following a shock defeat at Kilmarnock in midweek, Gerrard and co know the importance of returning to winning ways against Livingston. 
 


Rangers have won their last five encounters against Livingston, with the last meeting between the two teams at Ibrox ending in a 3-1 win for the Gers.
 