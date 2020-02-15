Club Brugge Have Better Training Ground Than Liverpool – Simon Mignolet

Follow @insidefutbol





Simon Mignolet has claimed that Club Brugge’s training facilities are better than those he experienced at Liverpool’s current facilities at Melwood.



The 31-year-old goalkeeper left Liverpool to join Club Brugge last summer in order to play regular first team football in his homeland.













Some eyebrows were risen at a goalkeeper in his prime opting to swap the Premier League for the Belgian top flight, but Mignolet is delighted at what he has found.



Mignolet admits that even a year ago he would not have envisaged playing in Belgium, but stressed that Club Brugge were the only club that ticked the key boxes Liverpool and himself had.





He also insisted that the facilities have surprised him and the training ground at Club Brugge is better than that he encountered at Liverpool at Melwood.







“Yeah, of course. Being honest, if you had asked me a year ago, I wouldn’t have said that I saw myself moving to the Belgian League”, Mignolet told The Athletic when asked about whether he was circumspect about leaving the Premier League for Belgian football.



“But they offered me a five-year contract and Champions League football. It was very difficult for me to find a club who could do a deal with both Liverpool and me.





“On a day-to-day basis, nothing has changed for me. The training ground is the best standard I’ve ever known. It’s better than Melwood in terms of facilities.



“Of course, Liverpool will have better themselves when they move this summer.”



Liverpool are due to move to a new training ground at Kirkby, which has been lauded for the standard of facilities it will provide

