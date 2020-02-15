XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



15/02/2020 - 23:04 GMT

Going To Be Hard For Aston Villa Players To Focus On Spurs – Former Top Flight Star

 




Former top flight star Sammy McIlroy is of the view that it will be hard for the Aston Villa players to focus on the game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, due to the EFL Cup final.

Aston Villa are 17th in the Premier League table and are just a point away from the dreaded relegation zone at the moment.  


 



They will host Tottenham at Villa Park on Sunday as they look for what would be a key win in their battle against the drop.

However, the EFL Cup final is looming for Aston Villa on 1st March and Manchester United legend McIlroy thinks it will be a distraction for Dean Smith's men. 
 


He insisted that Aston Villa boss Smith must make sure that he stresses the importance of the Spurs game to his players despite the cup final being on the horizon.



McIlroy said on MUTV: “Villa are in the League Cup final, but they are fighting for their lives as well.

“The manager there has got to get the players together and say we need to get results and get something from this game.
 


“They have to try to get the cup final out of their head, which is hard for a player, but that is an important game for Villa and Spurs.”

However, he conceded that every player will want to play in the cup final and it is hard for them to focus on the Spurs game due to the trip to Wembley next weekend.

“No matter what, a player wants to play at Wembley.

“Some of the Villa players will have their eye on that.”

McIlroy's former club Manchester United will be hoping for Aston Villa to take points from their top four rivals Tottenham.
 