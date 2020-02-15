XRegister
26 October 2019

15/02/2020 - 21:05 GMT

He’s Quick For Such A Big Boy – Rangers Defender Hails Team-mate’s Qualities

 




Rangers defender Connor Goldson has admitted to being impressed with defensive partner George Edmundson, who he feels is composed, quick and good with the ball at his feet.

Edmundson joined Rangers in the summer from English League Two side Oldham Athletic, with the Scottish giants needing to make multiple bids to secure his services. 


 



He has had to bide his time to earn his chance in the heart of defence, but has featured in recent games alongside Goldson at centre-back.

Edmundson has caught the eye with his performances and Goldson rates his defensive partner highly, believing he is composed and reads the game well.
 


"He's composed, he's very good with the ball at his feet and quick as well for such a big boy", Goldson said on Rangers TV when asked about Edmundson.



"He can move and I just think for his age he's very composed and and he's a very good defender, reads the game well.

"I enjoy playing with him."
 


Edmundson has also won praise from the Rangers backroom staff and will be hoping to continue to clock game time and impress over the coming months this season.

The centre-back faces competition from Nikola Katic to slot in alongside Goldson, with Filip Helander out injured.
 