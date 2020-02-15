I Asked Ianis Hagi, He Didn’t Know – Rangers Star On Putting Question To New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Connor Goldson has revealed a conversation with Rangers new boy Ianis Hagi which he feels points to the two-footed nature of the midfielder.



Rangers swooped to land Hagi before the January transfer window slammed shut, signing him on loan for the rest of the season from Belgian side Genk.













He has already made an impact and scored for Rangers in their 2-1 win against Hibernian, with fans excited about what they have seen from the Romanian.



Hagi is comfortable using either foot and Goldson was keen to learn from the midfielder which is his stronger foot.





And the defender revealed that Hagi is so two-footed he does not even know himself.







"He's good. He's got quality with both feet", Goldson told Rangers TV.



"I actually asked him the other day what foot he was and he didn't say, he didn't know what foot he was.





"You can see he's taking corners with his left foot, free kicks with right foot and you can just see he's got very good quality with both feet."



Despite Hagi already making an impact in a light blue shirt, Goldson believes the Romanian will need time to adapt to the demands of Scottish football.



"Probably needs to adapt a little bit. It might take him time, but you can see with the Hibs goal that he's got quality in both his feet", he added.



Rangers have an option to sign Hagi on a permanent basis from Genk, for around €5m.

