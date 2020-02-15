Leeds United Will Give You Chances, Former Championship Boss Tells Bristol City

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Championship boss Nathan Jones believes that Bristol City will get opportunities to score at Elland Road this afternoon due to how Leeds United play.



Jones, who was in charge at Stoke City earlier this season, has gone up against Leeds on four occasions and has won twice, with one victory in the Championship and another in the EFL Cup.













Leeds have stuttered in recent weeks as the heavy weight of expectation bites, but the Whites produced a praise-worthy display in their 1-1 draw at Brentford in midweek and will start this afternoon as big favourites to beat Bristol City.



Jones, who rates Leeds highly, does think though that the Robins will get chances to score at Elland Road.





"I do believe you get opportunities when you go to Leeds", Jones told the EFL Podcast.







"How they play, they’re very brave and their structure is brave, and bold, and front footed.



“So if you can combat that and use certain strengths, whether that’s a counter-attack, or whether it’s pace, or whether it’s individual skill, they will get opportunities", the former Stoke boss added.





Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that error-prone goalkeeper Kiko Casilla will keep his spot between the sticks for the Whites, while striker Patrick Bamford, criticised for often missing chances, will also play.

