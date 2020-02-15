Manchester United Legend Issues Message To Red Devils On Top Four Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Sammy McIlroy has stressed the importance of the Red Devils focusing on their own performances and results in the race for a top four finish in the Premier League.



Manchester United and Chelsea are set to clash at Stamford Bridge on Monday night in a six-pointer in the race to finish in the Champions League spots this season.













Manchester City’s two-year ban from European competitions by UEFA could yet mean fifth place could qualify for the Champions League next season, but for the moment the teams in the race are focusing on getting into the top four.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side would close the gap on Chelsea to three points if they beat them on Monday night and McIlroy admits that the race is getting tighter with each passing week.





But he insisted that if Manchester United get the results they need, other things will take care of themselves in the race for a place in the top four.







McIlroy said on MUTV: “For this club [the Champions League] is absolutely so important.



“If we can get a result at Chelsea and we are right back in the picture there as three points is nothing, it is just a game.





“It is very tight and we are all in it, even Sheffield United and Spurs are knocking on the door now.



“But we have to look at ourselves, we get our results and forget what other people are doing.”



Manchester United also have another lane to Champions League qualification next season as they are still in the Europa League.

