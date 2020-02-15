XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



15/02/2020 - 16:35 GMT

Naby Keita Starts – Liverpool Team vs Norwich Confirmed

 




Fixture: Norwich City vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Norwich City this evening at Carrow Road.  

With a 22-point cushion over second-placed Manchester City, Liverpool are cantering towards the Premier League title, which would be their first in 30 years.
 

 



Roberto Firmino will play in the middle of a three-man attack, which consists of Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with a three-man midfield behind them.

Georginio Wijnaldum will play as the pivot in the middle of the park, with Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita for support as part of the midfield for the Merseyside giants.
 


Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez will form the centre-back pairing and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson will play as the marauding full-backs in Klopp’s system.



Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana and Divock Origi are some of the options the Liverpool manager has on the bench for the game at Carrow Road.
 


Norwich City vs Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Salah

Substitutes: Adrian, Fabinho, Lovren, Milner, Mane, Lallana, Origi
 