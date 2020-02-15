Naby Keita Starts – Liverpool Team vs Norwich Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Norwich City vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Norwich City this evening at Carrow Road.



With a 22-point cushion over second-placed Manchester City, Liverpool are cantering towards the Premier League title, which would be their first in 30 years.













Roberto Firmino will play in the middle of a three-man attack, which consists of Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with a three-man midfield behind them.



Georginio Wijnaldum will play as the pivot in the middle of the park, with Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita for support as part of the midfield for the Merseyside giants.





Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez will form the centre-back pairing and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson will play as the marauding full-backs in Klopp’s system.







Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana and Divock Origi are some of the options the Liverpool manager has on the bench for the game at Carrow Road.





Norwich City vs Liverpool



Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Salah



Substitutes: Adrian, Fabinho, Lovren, Milner, Mane, Lallana, Origi

