Positive Performance – Marcelo Bielsa Happy With Leeds United Win

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is happy with the performance of his team in their 1-0 win over Bristol City at Elland Road.



Luke Ayling gave Leeds the lead in the 18th minute and it turned out to be the difference between the two teams as the home side won three points at home.













Leeds went on to miss a plethora of chances that could have made the scoreline more comfortable and emphatic, but their defence managed to keep Bristol City at bay to earn the win.



Bielsa is of the view that Leeds deserved the win, but conceded that they again squandered many chances in front of goal.





But overall he was happy with the performance and believes it was a positive step for his side this season.







“It was a fair win”, the Leeds boss said in a press conference.



“We attack well. We miss a lot of chances. We have defended well. They created few chances. We ran a lot. We fought for every ball.





“The performance, in general for the team, was positive.”



With Fulham suffering a shock 3-0 defeat at home against Barnsley, Leeds now again have a cushion, of three points, in the automatic promotion places in the Championship.

