Rangers Star Comments On Impression of Florian Kamberi In Training

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Florian Kamberi has looked bright in training, Connor Goldson has revealed, with the Gers defender having no doubt that the striker brings extra quality to the club.



Wanting to bring in another striker before the transfer window slammed shut, Steven Gerrard raided Hibernian at the last minute to sign Kamberi on loan.











The Swiss goal-getter is looking to make an impact at Ibrox and defender Goldson, who came up against him in games and is now seeing him close up in training, has offered a positive assessment.



Goldson revealed that Kamberi has looked bright on the training pitch and has no doubt he is another quality option for the Gers.





"He's looked really bright in training from what I've seen so far", Goldson told Rangers TV.







"He adds that little bit of quality. A different kind of striker to the two, three that we've already got."



The centre-back feels the signing of Kamberi further strengthens Rangers' options and gives Gerrard an opportunity to rotate his side in busy periods.





"It's just quality for places and what we're going to need with the busy schedule that we've got.



"We need players that are the same quality as the first team eleven and I think we've got that throughout the squad", Goldson added.



Kamberi will be hoping for an opportunity to feature in Rangers' league meeting with Livingston on Sunday, if the game goes ahead.

