We Can’t Seem To Change It Admits Garry Monk As Sheffield Wednesday Lose Again

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has admitted his side cannot seem to turn around their form, after they slipped to a 3-0 loss at home against Reading.



Monk shook up his starting eleven as he looked to find a way to arrest the Owls' slump, but endured another disappointing afternoon in the Sheffield Wednesday dugout.













Ovie Ejaria set up Yakou Meite to fire Reading in front in the 21st minute and it was a lead they maintained heading into the half time interval.



Osaze Urhoghide was given his marching order for a second yellow card offence for Sheffield Wednesday in the 49th minute, before goals from George Puscas (72nd minute) and Sam Baldock (91st minute) put the Owls to the sword.





Sheffield Wednesday have now lost three and drawn two of their last five games, while their last win in the Championship came on 11th January.







Monk admits his side cannot appear to turn their luck around at present, but feels they did start the game well.



"We’re in a cycle where results have not been good enough and regardless of how hard we work, we can’t seem to change it", he told a press conference.





"We started the game well enough but one lapse and punished and then going down to ten men."



Monk also took the opportunity to thank the fans for backing a side visibly low on confidence.



"You can see there is a lack of confidence, it’s a very difficult cycle.



"Considering the circumstances, the supporters could have gone very negative but they didn’t.



"I’ve told the players we have to stick together and get through this period", the Sheffield Wednesday boss added.



Sheffield Wednesday next travel to Birmingham City.

