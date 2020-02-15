We Showed New Technical Level – Marcelo Bielsa On Key Aspect of Leeds United Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa is of the view that his Leeds United team showed character and a different technical level in their win over Bristol City, as they claimed all three Championship points via a 1-0 scoreline.



Luke Ayling’s 18th-minute strike was the difference as Leeds got back to winning ways with victory over Bristol City at Elland Road.













Leeds went on to miss a number of clear cut chances, which could have made the three points much more comfortable, but the win allowed them to build a three-point lead in second in the Championship table.



Bielsa believes his side did very well to control the game in all areas of the pitch and is of the view that despite missing many chances, his team showed a different technical level to beat Bristol City.





He was happy with the way his side imposed themselves on the away team and despite the tension amongst the fans at Elland Road, the Leeds boss felt that the team showed character to not let it affect them on the pitch.







The Leeds head coach said in a press conference: “The team controlled the match, they defended very well, attacked very well.



“We scored one goal if you see all the chances we have, we run a lot, we recover a lot of 50-50 balls. Every player recovered the ball a lot and technically the team showed a new level as well.





“We didn’t lose important balls. We imposed ourselves in the one v one, dribbles, passes in behind.



“From the first minute we felt the support of our supporters and that was all the match.



“I agree the team showed character on the pitch and if there was tension they didn’t recognise that.”



Leeds will now be looking to go on a lengthy winning run to calm the nerves of fans who have been left concerned following a lack of wins in recent weeks.

