We’ve Missed Unbelievable Scott McTominay – Manchester United Legend

Manchester United legend Sammy McIlroy has admitted that Scott McTominay has surprised him with the way he has stepped up in the first team and believes he has been a big miss in the team due to his injury.



The 23-year-old midfielder has been out of action since the end of December due to a knee injury and returned to training with the first-team squad during their mid-season warm-weather camp.













He is still not expected to return to action for another two weeks, and McIlroy is of the view that he has been a massive miss in the team.



The Manchester United legend admits that he has been surprised at the way the midfielder has developed and believes he was one of the most consistent players in the team when he was fit.





McIlroy said on MUTV: “This boy has been unbelievable this season.







“I am going to admit it that he surprised me. When he first came in he was a steady head and he was going to be useful.



“But for me, he has been our most consistent player and he stepped up 100 per cent.





“We have missed him when he has been out of the side.”



McTominay, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are expected to return to the team for the business end of the season.

