When I Looked – Jose Mourinho Reveals Reason For Buzz Cut

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has revealed the reason behind his buzz cut.



The Tottenham boss raised eyebrows this week when he was spotted sporting a buzz cut, leading to speculation about why he had had his locks shaved off.













Mourinho had his trademark hair earlier this month when Tottenham took on Southampton in an FA Cup replay, but when he flew over to watch Spurs' Champions League last 16 opponents RB Leipzig on 9th February he was spotted in the stands with a baseball cap on.



The Portuguese will sport a buzz cut when Tottenham face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday and the Portuguese was asked about the reason for his hair cut.



"The reason behind the haircut is the barber was bad" 🤣



Jose Mourinho reveals why he decided to shave his hair off ✂️ pic.twitter.com/uob9sNTIXb — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 15, 2020



"The reason behind the hair cut is that the barber was bad", Mourinho told the BBC's Football Focus.







"He did a bad job.



"And when I looked myself in the mirror, I told him 'come on, bring the one and shave it'.





"Now I know it will come [back], it will take a little long, but it will come back", Mourinho added.



On the pitch, Tottenham know a win over Aston Villa on Sunday would move them to within one point of fourth placed Chelsea, ahead of a meeting with the Blues at Stamford Bridge next weekend.

