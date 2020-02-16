Bit of Riyad Mahrez In Him – Former Chelsea Star Says Hakim Ziyech Is Steal

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has told Blues fans that new signing Hakim Ziyech has shades of Riyad Mahrez about him and feels for the price he is a steal.



Chelsea have agreed a fee with Ajax to sign Morocco winger Ziyech and he will arrive at Stamford Bridge when the summer transfer window swings open for business.













The Blues are paying around £33m initially to sign Ziyech, while the final fee could touch above £36m.



Former Chelsea striker Cascarino believes the signing of the 26-year-old is superb business for Frank Lampard's side and feels Ziyech is similar to Manchester City winger Mahrez when it comes to dribbling.





He said on talkSPORT Sunday Sports Breakfast: "If they get him for the fee that's been announced of thirty-odd million pounds, it's an absolute steal because he's got everything, he really has.







"He's incredible at set pieces, makes and creates a lot of goals with his assists. He can also score a goal himself.



"He's got a bit of Mahrez in him. He can go past people, dribbling.





"So yes, they are getting a hell of a talent for that amount of money and I could not think of another option better than him for the price they are paying."



Cascarino is also certain that the winger will delight the Chelsea faithful.



"Chelsea fans will enjoy Ziyech because he is just technically superb and he has got this hunger and drive", he added.



Ziyech faced Chelsea in the Champions League earlier this season and clocked three assists in a 4-4 draw between the two clubs in the group stage.

