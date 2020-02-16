XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



16/02/2020 - 15:32 GMT

Eddie Nketiah Plays – Arsenal Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Newcastle United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Arsenal have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Steve Bruce's Newcastle United side to the Emirates Stadium for a Premier League contest this afternoon.  

The Gunners head into the match sitting in eleventh place in the league table and ten points behind fourth placed Chelsea. However, Manchester City's ban from European competition could potentially open the door for fifth place to qualify for the Champions League. 
 

 



Arsenal ran out 1-0 winners at St James' Park earlier this season, collecting all three points courtesy of a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal.

Newcastle meanwhile have not won at the Emirates Stadium since 2010.
 


Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta selects Bernd Leno in goal, while in defence he opts to go with Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz as the centre-back pairing. Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka line up in midfield, while Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Pepe play. Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be the goal threats.



If the Gunners boss wants to shake things up then he can make changes from the bench, with options available including Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira.
 


Arsenal Team vs Newcastle United

Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka, Ceballos, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Martinez, Sokratis, Kolasinac, Torreira, Willock, Martinelli, Lacazette
 