Eddie Nketiah Plays – Arsenal Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

Fixture: Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Steve Bruce's Newcastle United side to the Emirates Stadium for a Premier League contest this afternoon.



The Gunners head into the match sitting in eleventh place in the league table and ten points behind fourth placed Chelsea. However, Manchester City's ban from European competition could potentially open the door for fifth place to qualify for the Champions League.













Arsenal ran out 1-0 winners at St James' Park earlier this season, collecting all three points courtesy of a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal.



Newcastle meanwhile have not won at the Emirates Stadium since 2010.





Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta selects Bernd Leno in goal, while in defence he opts to go with Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz as the centre-back pairing. Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka line up in midfield, while Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Pepe play. Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be the goal threats.







If the Gunners boss wants to shake things up then he can make changes from the bench, with options available including Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira.





Arsenal Team vs Newcastle United



Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka, Ceballos, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Martinez, Sokratis, Kolasinac, Torreira, Willock, Martinelli, Lacazette

