26 October 2019

16/02/2020 - 10:37 GMT

Former Premier League Club Owner Calls For League To Follow UEFA And Sanction Manchester City

 




Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan wants the Premier League to follow UEFA's lead and slap sanctions on Manchester City. 

Pep Guardiola's side have been banned from European competition for two seasons by UEFA for serious breaches of financial fair play and club licensing regulations.


 



Manchester City have also been slapped with a financial fine of €30m.

They plan to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and have ten days to lodge their appeal, as they seek to overturn UEFA's punishment.
 


Crystal Palace's former owner Jordan is now keen for the Premier League to follow suit, but fears that the big clubs in the league may be against punishing Manchester City.



"No [a Champions League ban is not sufficient]… I sincerely hope the premier league now follow behind UEFA and enforce sanctions", Jordan wrote on Twitter.

"If FFP is right, then the premier league have to sanction to enforce the integrity of that league.
 


"The “big 6 club” will perhaps ensure that’s not likely", he added.

If the Premier League do decide to charge Manchester City then they could ask UEFA to look at the same evidence which Europe's governing body used to reach their own verdict.

The Premier League's financial fair play rules are similar to UEFA's.
 