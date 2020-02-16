XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

16/02/2020 - 20:41 GMT

Greg Docherty’s Brought Everything I Expected – Jack Ross Delights

 




Hibernian boss Jack Ross insists he had no doubt about the quality Rangers loanee Greg Docherty would bring to the group at Easter Road.

Ross identified the midfielder as someone he wanted to sign at the start of the January transfer window, however his former club Sunderland looked set to seal a loan deal.

 



The proposed move to the Black Cats did not go through though and Ross managed to get Docherty in through the door on deadline day, on a loan running until the end of the season.

Docherty was impressive at Rugby Park on Sunday as he hit a superb strike to help Hibernian to a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock, delighting Ross in the process. 
 


The manager insists that he knew Docherty's quality, having seen him up close in England's League One last season; Docherty was on loan at Shewsbury Town, while Ross managed Sunderland.



Ross told BBC Sportsound: "He’s brought everything I expected.

"I was fortunate enough to see him first hand last season and I was really impressed by how much he had grown as a player.
 


"I knew I was getting a good player and we needed his type in the group. 

"He hasn't disappointed so far. He's enjoying his football, and long may his performance level continue", the Hibs boss added.

Docherty is only at Hibernian on loan and fans will wait to see if a permanent switch from Rangers happens for the midfielder.
 