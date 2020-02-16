I Love Your Country, But – Jurgen Klopp Comments On Potentially Managing In Italy

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has refused to rule out coaching in Italy in future, but is sure he would need to learn Italian first.



Klopp, who has been linked with clubs in Serie A in the past, is currently in the process of guiding Liverpool to the Premier League title and recently penned a new contract at Anfield.













The German is under contract at Liverpool until 2024, but is sure to still be an attractive proposition for a host of clubs, including sides in Italy, when he does decide to end his Anfield adventure.



Klopp admits he is a lover of Italy as a country and is sure to visit, however he insists to coach in Serie A he would need to know the language.





The German tactician, asked about Italy being a possible destination, told Italian broadcaster Rai Sport: "No, no, I will come to Italy because after the end of my career, I will have fun with Arrigo [Sacchi]. Either with [Carlo] Ancelotti or with [Maurizio] Sarri himself.







"I love your country, the weather, the fantastic food. But for my job I need the language and my Italian is not good.



"I would need time, maybe a year to learn Italian and then I could also think about it, but who knows? I come for sure, to work, who knows."





Klopp, 52, has only so far managed in his native Germany and England, with the Reds being his third club in management.



It remains to be seen if he will eventually test himself in Italian football or head back to Germany when his time with Liverpool comes to an end.

