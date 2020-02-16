Neil Lennon Issues Message To Celtic Fans After Win At Aberdeen

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon has issued a message to the club's fans following his side's 2-1 win away at Aberdeen.



The Bhoys took the lead in the tenth minute of the Scottish Premiership encounter at Pittodrie, but were pegged back before the half hour mark as Aberdeen made their presence felt; the hosts felt themselves unlucky to go in only level at the break.













Celtic were given a thorough test by Aberdeen, but grabbed their second and winning goal through Kristoffer Ajer with just nine minutes left to remain firmly on course to retain their Premiership title.



The visitors were backed in numbers by the Celtic fans, who made the trek to Aberdeen despite the terrible weather and Storm Dennis gripping the UK.





And Lennon is delighted at the backing, insisting he fully appreciates it, with the fans sticking by the side even at tough moments during the 90 minutes.







"I appreciate the fans making a long trek in horrible conditions", Lennon was quoted as saying by Celtic's official site.



"I appreciate everything they bring us and I thought they were magnificent today.





"Even at 1-1 when the game could have gone either way they were still making a lot of noise", he added.



Over 14,000 fans packed into Pittodrie to take in the entertaining Premiership clash, in which Lennon used all three of his substitutes, bringing on Jonny Hayes, Ryan Christie and Tom Rogic.

