Nir Bitton Starts – Celtic Team vs Aberdeen Confirmed

Fixture: Aberdeen vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with Aberdeen in a Scottish Premiership meeting at Pittodrie this afternoon.



Neil Lennon's side have established a commanding ten-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Premiership table and can move 13 points clear ahead of the Gers' meeting with Livingston this afternoon.













Aberdeen head into the meeting with Celtic on the back of a 3-1 win away at Hamilton Academical, but have lost five of their last six clashes with the Bhoys.



Celtic also visited Pittodrie in October this season and ran out comprehensive 4-0 winners.





Fraser Forster lines up between the sticks for Celtic this afternoon, while Lennon opts to deploy a back three of Nir Bitton, Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer. Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham slot into midfield, while James Forrest and Greg Taylor act as wing-backs. Callum McGregor supports Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard.







The Celtic manager has options on the bench if he wants to shake things up, including Ryan Christie and Tom Rogic.





Celtic Team vs Aberdeen



Forster, Bitton, Jullien, Ajer, Forrest, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Taylor, Griffiths, Edouard



Substitutes: Bain, Frimpong, Hayes, Rogic, Elyounoussi, Christie

