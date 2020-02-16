XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



16/02/2020 - 10:46 GMT

Nir Bitton Starts – Celtic Team vs Aberdeen Confirmed

 




Fixture: Aberdeen vs Celtic
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)

Celtic have revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with Aberdeen in a Scottish Premiership meeting at Pittodrie this afternoon. 

Neil Lennon's side have established a commanding ten-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Premiership table and can move 13 points clear ahead of the Gers' meeting with Livingston this afternoon. 
 

 



Aberdeen head into the meeting with Celtic on the back of a 3-1 win away at Hamilton Academical, but have lost five of their last six clashes with the Bhoys.

Celtic also visited Pittodrie in October this season and ran out comprehensive 4-0 winners.
 


Fraser Forster lines up between the sticks for Celtic this afternoon, while Lennon opts to deploy a back three of Nir Bitton, Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer. Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham slot into midfield, while James Forrest and Greg Taylor act as wing-backs. Callum McGregor supports Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard.



The Celtic manager has options on the bench if he wants to shake things up, including Ryan Christie and Tom Rogic.
 


Celtic Team vs Aberdeen

Forster, Bitton, Jullien, Ajer, Forrest, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Taylor, Griffiths, Edouard

Substitutes: Bain, Frimpong, Hayes, Rogic, Elyounoussi, Christie
 