Odion Ighalo Something Different – Manchester United Legend

Manchester United legend Sammy McIlroy believes Odion Ighalo will add something different to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad with his physicality.



The Premier League giants shocked many when they signed the former Watford striker on loan for the rest of the season from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day last month.













Clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur were also interested, but Ighalo pushed for the move to Manchester United and he even took a pay cut to make sure that the deal went through.



Ighalo was not part of Manchester United’s warm-weather training camp and due to fear of the coronavirus, he had been asked to stay away from the club’s training base until this weekend.





But the 30-year-old is expected to be part of the squad to face Chelsea on Monday night and McIlroy is looking forward to what he can offer to the team in the second half of the season.







The former Red Devil said on MUTV: “I think it is good for the squad, a new face coming in.



“Obviously, there has been talk of the stuff in China, but he has been away from that and he has been quarantined for two weeks.





“I am looking forward to seeing him in the squad.”



Ighalo is training with the squad and McIlroy believes with his pace and power he will add something different to the Manchester United team.



“He is different to what we have got.



“He scores goals, he has got a bit of pace, and I know we are quite good with pace at the minute up there, but he is a strong runner as well.



“I think we need that, someone up there who can hold the ball, and link up with the rest of the players.”

