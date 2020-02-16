XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



16/02/2020 - 13:03 GMT

Steven Bergwijn Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Aston Villa Confirmed

 




Fixture: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Dean Smith's Aston Villa side in a Premier League encounter this afternoon. 

Jose Mourinho's men know if they can pick up all three points then they will set themselves up perfectly for next weekend's visit to top four rivals Chelsea; Spurs host RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie before playing Chelsea.
 

 



The Tottenham boss has Hugo Lloris in goal, while at full-back he picks Serge Aurier on the right and Ben Davies on the left.

Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez link up to provide the centre-back pairing for Spurs this afternoon, while Eric Dier and Harry Winks will look to control midfield for the visitors at Villa Park.
 


Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura are all given the vote to start by Mourinho, while Heung-Min Son will be looking to get amongst the goals.



Mourinho has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including Gedson Fernandes and Giovani Lo Celso.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Aston Villa

Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Winks, Alli, Bergwijn, Son, Lucas

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Vertonghen, Tanganga, Skipp, Ndombele, Gedson, Lo Celso
 