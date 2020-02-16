Steven Bergwijn Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Aston Villa Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Dean Smith's Aston Villa side in a Premier League encounter this afternoon.



Jose Mourinho's men know if they can pick up all three points then they will set themselves up perfectly for next weekend's visit to top four rivals Chelsea; Spurs host RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie before playing Chelsea.













The Tottenham boss has Hugo Lloris in goal, while at full-back he picks Serge Aurier on the right and Ben Davies on the left.



Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez link up to provide the centre-back pairing for Spurs this afternoon, while Eric Dier and Harry Winks will look to control midfield for the visitors at Villa Park.





Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura are all given the vote to start by Mourinho, while Heung-Min Son will be looking to get amongst the goals.







Mourinho has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including Gedson Fernandes and Giovani Lo Celso.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Aston Villa



Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Winks, Alli, Bergwijn, Son, Lucas



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Vertonghen, Tanganga, Skipp, Ndombele, Gedson, Lo Celso

