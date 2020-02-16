Steven Davis Plays – Rangers Team vs Livingston Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Livingston

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to Livingston at Ibrox this afternoon in a Scottish Premiership encounter.



The game had been due to go ahead on Saturday but was called off due to a waterlogged pitch. Rangers' groundstaff have worked hard however to make sure the fixture can take place today.













Following a shock 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock in midweek, the pressure is firmly on Steven Gerrard's men to avoid any further slip-ups as they bid to take the title race right to the wire.



Rangers boss Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal, while at full-back he trusts in skipper James Tavernier and Andy Halliday.





In central defence, the Rangers manager selects the pairing of Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic. Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield will look to control midfield, while Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.







Gerrard has options to influence the game from the bench if needed, including Florian Kamberi and Greg Stewart.





Rangers Team vs Livingston



McGregor, Tavernier, Katic, Goldson, Halliday, Jack, Davis, Arfield, Hagi, Kent, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Flanagan, Aribo, Kamara, Jones, Stewart, Kamberi

