XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



16/02/2020 - 13:47 GMT

Steven Davis Plays – Rangers Team vs Livingston Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Livingston
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to Livingston at Ibrox this afternoon in a Scottish Premiership encounter.  

The game had been due to go ahead on Saturday but was called off due to a waterlogged pitch. Rangers' groundstaff have worked hard however to make sure the fixture can take place today.
 

 



Following a shock 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock in midweek, the pressure is firmly on Steven Gerrard's men to avoid any further slip-ups as they bid to take the title race right to the wire. 

Rangers boss Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal, while at full-back he trusts in skipper James Tavernier and Andy Halliday.
 


In central defence, the Rangers manager selects the pairing of Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic. Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield will look to control midfield, while Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.



Gerrard has options to influence the game from the bench if needed, including Florian Kamberi and Greg Stewart.
 


Rangers Team vs Livingston

McGregor, Tavernier, Katic, Goldson, Halliday, Jack, Davis, Arfield, Hagi, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: Foderingham, Flanagan, Aribo, Kamara, Jones, Stewart, Kamberi
 