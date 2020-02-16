We’re Extremely Happy With Him – Steven Gerrard Praises Rangers Star After Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has expressed his delight at the way Scott Arfield has been performing after he scored the only goal in the Gers' 1-0 win over Livingston on Sunday.



Gerrard's side had been due to play Livingston on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership, but a waterlogged pitch at Ibrox saw the fixture pushed back 24 hours to Sunday.













Rangers were not at their best and missed chances in the first half, but an Arfield goal in the 59th minute, the assist provided by new boy Ianis Hagi, proved to be the difference between the two teams.



Gerrard took time to praise Arfield after the match, revealing that the coaching staff are incredibly happy with the performances the midfielder is putting in.





"Scott epitomises what we want", Gerrard told Rangers TV.







"Out of possession he shows grit, he shows fight, he's there for you and in possession he's always available.



"He stands up to be counted at important times, so we're extremely happy with Scott at the moment.





"We're looking for all those experienced leaders in the group to help us keep pushing towards our top form. When we do [get that] we'll all be in a better place", the Rangers boss added.



The victory over Livingston keeps Rangers ten points behind Celtic, though they do boast a game in hand, meaning the gap could be cut to seven points, with a further two Old Firm games left to play this season.

